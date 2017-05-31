Nathan Bransford, Author


Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Where do you go for support?


Writing can be a stressful pursuit, and we live in stressful times.

Where do you go for moral support? What's your go-to de-stresser?

For me it's a mix of friends, family, loved ones in "real life," but I also draw a lot on online community as well, whether it's you commenters and Forums posters (yes you!) or like-minded posters on social media.

How about you?

 Art: Drei Freunde by Benjamin Heinrich Orth






