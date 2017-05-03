Wednesday, May 3, 2017
What song best captures your work in progress?
Lots of authors have playlists and soundtracks in mind when they're writing and imagining the incredible movie that will be based on their work.
(That's how it works right?)
But what song best captures your work in progress?
As much as I would like to write the novel version of The Mariner's Revenge Song or Daniel Jose Older and crew's Murder at the Borderline Bar, for my current work in progress I'd have to go with Yo La Tengo's I Heard You Looking. Which, um, doesn't have lyrics. But it captures the vibe.
What about you?
15 comments:
Anything that is either without lyrics (Two Steps from Hell write really emotive pieces) or songs with lyrics that are completely subjective (Mumford and Sons are my favourite).
I love this question! I'm going with Something Biblical by Andrew Bird.
The book I'm publishing this summer was very much inspired by Evanescence's "The Only One." After looking into some lyrics, I found that "Everybody's Fool" is essentially my story in a nutshell. A lot of other Evanescence songs are eerily apt for different moments or characters.
Long and Winding Road.
Whether it actually leads to anywhere is TBD.
'The Funeral' Band of Horses
Movie soundtracks yes. Songs no, though that sounds interesting. I am trying to write the lyrics for a song IN a WIP. Just the lyrics, no music, but the lyrics are hard enough even though they're supposed to be really silly, or maybe BECAUSE they're supposed to be really silly.
My novel was written to Classical Soundtracks and to Michael W. Smith's Glory album that exemplifies an "American War."
However, after sending out 85 queries and suffering dozens of rejections I think my novel right now is singing Adele:
Hello from the other side
I must have called a thousand times
To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done
But when I call you never seem to be home
Hello from the outside
At least I can say that I've tried
To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart
But it don't matter it clearly doesn't tear you apart anymore
As an ode to my miserable, plodding progress, I'd go with "Slow Ride" by Foghat.
"Tobacco Road" by John D. Laudermilk (1960) and recorded by The Nashville Teens in 1964. This song figures prominently in my current dual memoir "The Last Time You Fall" even though the lyrics have absolutely nothing to do with the story. I hope to publish it to my Smashwords account sometime this year.
I like this question, Nathan. It's interesting how many people relate music with their works - or the other way around. Also, a lot of people have not thought about this and now have. Good stuff.
For me, it's a combination of "Astronomy Domine" and "Welcome to the Jungle." Mainly because it's a sci fi story that involves a rock band (loosely inspired by a group that covered the Pink Floyd song), and takes place in Hollywood in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Oh yeah, the rock band is from outer space.
I like developing a soundtrack for fiction that I'm working on... possibly because at one point I worked as an assistant film editor for several years and saw how much putting together the music enhanced the narrative. So I try to do the same for myself to help keep me in the groove.
"Hold on when you get love and let go when you give it" by Stars.
Thank you for asking such a fun and great question, Nathan. The song that best fits my never ending story, Winter Roses Never Die, is Shell Full of Sand by Gossamer. Not only do the lyrics describe the troubled nature of the male paramour, but the music combines Goth and Spanish influences in the style of which he often plays...in a disembodied way. Can be heard on YouTube. It's awesome. Another song that fits is my own composition, Never Die. It's up somewhere although only an instrumental version as I can't sing.
Here I am thinking that I was the only one! Current Book Main Vibe - the Foo Fighters Times Like These. Some of the chapters have their own song - IceCube - Check Yo Self, Coldplay - Til' Kingdom Come, Justin Timberlake - Mirrors, Bob Marley - Sun Is Shining. Having songs playing in the background helps me stay on task with the theme of a particular chapter, book, blog post etc. Sometimes, I hear the song first then get the inspiration for writing or I'll get an idea, then a song will come to mind that I listen too way too many times in a row to get the creative juices flowing. I really enjoy this creative habit of pairing music and writing.
Zoe Keating, "Hello Night" and "Escape Artist" for my current editing in progress. And the entire Halo game soundtrack for my WIP. For me, music makes the writing. Great post question!
