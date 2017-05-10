What do you wish existed in the publishing industry?

Okay. So. You have a magic wand.
A practical magic wand, but a magic wand nonetheless. This wand can't, say, give you a million dollars or a million wishes, but it can make one or more of your problems disappear.
What do you wish existed for your publishing journey?
Here are a few ideas to get you started:
A service that would write personalized queries to every agent in publishing.
A marketing wizard to figure out how to do revenue-positive social media ads.
A genie to write my novels for me (no really please help).What would you create?
You had me at "marketing wizard to figure out how to do revenue-positive social media ads!" I'm still working on that one.
Really all I want is a keyboard that interfaces directly to my brain so my hands stop hurting. Currently use voice to text but not a huge fan.
something like a fitbit only for writing. so when you've not written however many words in a certain period of time, the thing alerts you, in a kind but notable fashion, that you need to get off your ass.
I like Jenn's idea for a fitbit for writing. I wouldn't want something to write my novel, because that's the fun part. I'm all for the marketing wizard for social media ads!
A wand to whisk away procrastination. Oh, and then a team of people to market my manuscripts.
More author marketing collectives (maybe by genre?) so it's easier to tap into preexisting audiences
A software program that takes in a 100 000 word.story and spits out an awesome summary. There are several settings: 10 page, 3 page, book jacket blurb...
Eternal immunity from prosecution for Victoria Strauss and the rest of the Writer Beware crew.
Amen, Carl Welch!
