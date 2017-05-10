Nathan Bransford, Author


Wednesday, May 10, 2017

What do you wish existed in the publishing industry?


Okay. So. You have a magic wand.

A practical magic wand, but a magic wand nonetheless. This wand can't, say, give you a million dollars or a million wishes, but it can make one or more of your problems disappear.

What do you wish existed for your publishing journey?

Here are a few ideas to get you started:
A service that would write personalized queries to every agent in publishing. 
A marketing wizard to figure out how to do revenue-positive social media ads. 
A genie to write my novels for me (no really please help).
What would you create?

I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations! And if you like this post, check out my guide to writing a novel.

 Art: Harry Kellar poster by Strobridge Lithographing Co.






Posted by Nathan Bransford at 12:00 PM
Labels: ,

9 comments:

Janiss Garza said...

You had me at "marketing wizard to figure out how to do revenue-positive social media ads!" I'm still working on that one.

May 10, 2017 at 2:12 PM
Brandon Schaffer said...

Really all I want is a keyboard that interfaces directly to my brain so my hands stop hurting. Currently use voice to text but not a huge fan.

May 10, 2017 at 4:10 PM
jenn said...

something like a fitbit only for writing. so when you've not written however many words in a certain period of time, the thing alerts you, in a kind but notable fashion, that you need to get off your ass.

May 10, 2017 at 7:40 PM
Tina OReilly said...

I like Jenn's idea for a fitbit for writing. I wouldn't want something to write my novel, because that's the fun part. I'm all for the marketing wizard for social media ads!

May 11, 2017 at 7:20 AM
Em-Musing said...

A wand to whisk away procrastination. Oh, and then a team of people to market my manuscripts.

May 11, 2017 at 9:49 AM
Hilary said...

More author marketing collectives (maybe by genre?) so it's easier to tap into preexisting audiences

May 11, 2017 at 1:53 PM
Jen Roundell said...

A software program that takes in a 100 000 word.story and spits out an awesome summary. There are several settings: 10 page, 3 page, book jacket blurb...

May 12, 2017 at 7:35 AM
Carl Welch said...

Eternal immunity from prosecution for Victoria Strauss and the rest of the Writer Beware crew.

May 14, 2017 at 12:47 PM
JOHN T. SHEA said...

Amen, Carl Welch!

May 15, 2017 at 1:39 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts with Thumbnails