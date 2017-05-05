This week in books 5/5/17

|Hawaii is a nice place. Follow me on Instagram! @nathanbransford
The Netflix adaptation of Jay Asher's The Thirteen Reasons Why has attracting quite a bit of controversy due to its graphic depiction of rape and suicide. Slate has a very thorough article breaking down the complaints some school counselors have about the way the show treats suicide especially.
Author friends are a good thing! A very good thing indeed. Here are some tips on making more of them.
Do you really need that prologue? Are you sure? If you're a mystery writer especially you should read this post.
What is it like to write a Star Wars novel? Audible takes a look at some of the lucky few.
And David Gaughran has an awesome post on how to use a tool that lets you compare your book's connections to other books on Amazon.
Comment! of! the! week! goes to Sarah, who had some awesome suggestions for writerinbloom, whose page I critiqued on Tuesday:
I also write MG ... and know how difficult it is to nail the voice! I have one comment: the perspective seemed adult to me. The narrator is ageless and the first human character we meet is an adult. Often, the first pages of a novel set up the protagonist's goal or thwarted desire, but the first need we run into belongs to an adult.
It would seem more MG to me if we had the protagonist(s) noticing something wrong with the teacher, for instance. (Except that I am positive that the writer has a much better way of addressing the issue!)
And finally, in the comments section John Shea and I were having a discussion about whether you can count on a reader having read cover copy or a blurb about the book, or whether they may be going in cold. I took a Twitter poll, and the results were pretty interesting:
How often do you read a book's cover copy before reading a book?— Nathan Bransford (@NathanBransford) May 3, 2017
