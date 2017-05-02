Page Critique Tuesday: Know your genre

Also, if you'd like to test your editing chops, keep your eye on this area! I'll post the pages and queries a few days before a critique so you can see how your redline compares to mine.
Now then. Time for the Page Critique. First I'll present the page without comment, then I'll offer my thoughts and a redline. If you choose to offer your own thoughts on the page, please be polite. We aim to be positive and helpful.
Random numbers were generated, and thanks to writerinbloom, whose page is below:
Title: The Secret Keeper
Genre: MG Magical Realism
You’re not supposed to know I exist.
Of course you’ve heard of, and even seen, me a time or two. But if asked to describe me?
I bet you couldn’t. We come in all shapes, sizes, and shades, much like you. We reside all over the world and don’t discriminate whom we help. I’ve helped more people than there are stars, but my lips are sealed. Anyway, enough about me. I’ve got work to do.
I’ve never much cared for schools, but it’s where my job often takes me. This particular school reeks of body sprays, cologne, and fruity lotions, in that order. All of them are too strong for the average nose, but twelve-year-olds have yet to learn the fine art of moderation. Let that be another of our little secrets and a lesson for you. And another thing—they’re loud. So very, very loud.
Within minutes I’m standing outside John F. Kennedy Middle School. I enter the building and follow the signal to Room 38.
The classroom is filled with twenty-eight boys and girls scribbling notes while the teacher, Ms. Counterman, lectures about hyperboles. She stops mid-sentence and stares at me. I’m confused at first. She’s the one sending a signal. It usually isn’t the adults who are burdened. I stare at her for a few seconds and watch her aura flicker from peach to yellow. I move so close to her that I can smell her perfume.This page has a clear and memorable voice. For someone who professes to help people, the narrator sounds a little sinister and mysterious.
My biggest concern about this page is that this doesn't quite sound to me like a middle grade voice, which the author suggests is the genre. (For those unfamiliar with the terminology, middle grade novels are intended for 8-12 year olds, occasionally stretching up and down a few years.)
Now, a middle grade novel does not necessarily need to be narrated by someone who is 8-12 (see the Series of Unfortunate Events novels or From the Mixed Up Files..., which was middle grade before it was called middle grade). But it does need to speak to the sensibility of a middle grade reader.
To me, the voice here feels just a tad too hard boiled and a tad too vague for a middle grade reader. Middle grade readers have much better attention spans than they're given credit for (go ahead, try and take that book out of their hands!), but I'm not sure it's an age that thrives on this much ambiguity.
Mysteries in middle grade novels tend to be very clear in their outlines so the reader immediately can be intrigued and hooked by the mystery. In this case, however, I couldn't really tell you what's actually happening here, and I'm in my thirties.
The Lemony Snicket novels are a good counterpoint. Yes, they're dark and so sardonic that you almost wonder if they're too adult for kids, but the edge is pretty straightforward and perfectly graspable by young readers.
If this mystery were revealed a bit more straightforwardly, and if some of the phraseology were smoothed out, I think there are some solid ingredients here that could attract middle grade readers.
Here's my redline:
Title: The Secret Keeper
Genre: MG Magical Realism
You’re not supposed to know I exist.
Of course you’ve heard of me. You may have even seen me a time or two. But if asked to describe me? I bet you couldn’t. [Moved the line up from the following paragraph]
We come in all shapes, sizes, and shades, much like you [I found the "you" here confusing. Does the narrator mean humans? Also, there's a switch from "me" to "we." Is there a reason that's inconsistent?]. We reside all over the world and don’t discriminate against who
mwe help. I’ve helped more people than there are stars, but my lips are sealed. [I think we either need more straightforwardness around who the narrator is, or at least more clues so we can start piecing it together. I'm afraid as is it feels too vague.]
¶Anyway, enough about me. I’ve got work to do.
I’ve never much cared for schools, but it’s where my job often takes me. This particular school reeks of body sprays, cologne, and fruity lotions
, in that order. All of them are too strong for the average nose, but twelve-year-olds have yet to learn the fine art of moderation.
¶Let that be
another of our little secrets[Why would the fact that schools smell and twelve-year-olds are immoderate be a secret?] anda lesson for you.
¶And another thing—they’re loud. So very, very loud.
Within minutes I’m standing outside John F. Kennedy Middle School[I found this confusing. How did the narrator know it's smelly and loud if they weren't there yet? Even if he/she has been there before it's a bit jarring]. I enter the buildingJohn F. Kennedy Middle School and follow the signal to Room 38.
The classroom is filled with twenty-eight boys and girls scribbling notes while the teacher, Ms. Counterman, lectures about hyperboles [A middle school lecture about hyperboles? I can't picture that]. She stops mid-sentence and stares at me. I’m confused at first. She’s the one sending a signal.
It usually isn’t the adults who are burdened [What does it mean to be burdened? Why hold out on a young reader here?]. I stare at her for a few seconds and watch her aura flicker from peach to yellow [What does this signify?]. I move so close to her that I can smell her perfume.Writing for this age group is super tough. Trust me, I wrote a whole freaking trilogy for middle grade readers, and even by book three I still struggled to get it right on the first try.
But if you tighten your storyline, let your reader in on the mystery, and make sure what's on the page is very clear, you'll be on your way.
Thanks again to writerinbloom!
