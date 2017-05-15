Looking for a few people to help me update my site

It's hard to believe, but it's been over seven years since my last redesign, and a lot's happened since then!
I need...
- Branding. A new logo, etc.
- Help with a transition from Blogger to WordPress (it's time).
- Freelance photographer in the NYC area
Barter preferred but not required.
I'd prefer to work with someone who has some experience with my blog and will thus be in tune with making the best improvements. Hence why I'm posting here.
Please reach out to me at nathan@nathanbransford.com if you're interested or if you have any recommendations or ideas.
Thanks!
Art: John Ferneley Senior in his studio by Claude Lorraine Ferneley
2 comments:
I can completely understand why you want to move from Blogger to WordPress. There are a few popular bloggers who have made the move to WordPress and definitely like the security (among other things) that it brings. The only problem you might have is with moving some of the links/archives from Blogger to WordPress (Blogger seems to be quite fickle about that), but good luck with the move just the same.
Have you considered Squarespace, Nathan? From what I've read, it has a lot of advantages over Wordpress.
