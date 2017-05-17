Wednesday, May 17, 2017
How do you plan to publish your work in progress?
Is self-publishing still on the rise? Do publishers still have their cachet?
This is a question I've asked a few times over the years: How do you plan to publish your work in progress? Are you a die-hard traditional or self-publisher? Will you consider one or the other depending on circumstances?
This is a harder question than it seems, at least for my current WIP. It's mainstream fiction and would appeal to a broad audience, which makes me lean toward traditional publishing. However I'm seeing less and less that traditional can do for me -- and more and more that self publishing can. So I find myself torn.
I'm honestly not sure at this point which way I'll go.
For myself, I'm 100% indie author, with my first two books release that way. At this point, I wouldn't even consider traditional publishing unless it was a "deal I couldn't refuse" and practically a throwaway book. I'd never go querying or the like though looking for a deal. Just doesn't fit my nature.
For my current WIP especially as its my first non-fiction work, a guide on indie publishing :-D
Option 2 for me, like about half your respondents so far. And Espresso Book Machine be damned! I want my WIP printed on a Hoe Six-Cylinder Printing Press like the one in your great pic.
I chose option 2 but before I can consider publishing I need to finish the book!
I chose option 1, but that's only how I feel at the present time. My feelings on the subject may change as time goes on, and I can't be sure they won't.
It really depends on the project for me. A more niche book would do better under my own small publishing imprint (I also publish other people's niche books), but I also have a WIP that has potential for a broader audience, so I would consider traditional. I am fortunate to have an agent, so I can run book ideas by him to see what he thinks.
I think we need to add "I have no freaking idea" to the options.
