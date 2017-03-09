Tuesday, March 14, 2017
9th Annual Blog Bracket Challenge!
It's mid-March, it's sleeting in New York, and you know what that means. Well, I don't know what the sleet means. But it's our 9th blog bracket challenge!!
Who is the greatest literary bracket prognosticator of them all?
Probably not me, if history is any indicator.
As always, the winner of the Blog Bracket challenge will win a query critique or other agreed-upon prize.
Will you be the best picker of them all?
Here's how to enter (please limit to one entry per person):
1. Go to the front page of the ESPN tournament challenge: http://games.espn.go.com/tcmen/frontpage
2. Make your picks.
3. If you have an ESPN username and password from last year you can log in when you submit your picks, and you can also just click to rejoin the Bransford Blog Challenge. Otherwise you may need to create a new user ID and password. But don't worry, it's not onerous and you can decline to receive updates in case you're spam conscious.
4. Hover over the link that says "My Groups" and then click "Create or Join a Group"
5. Search for "Bransford Blog Challenge." Enter the password, which is "rhetorical" and then click Join Group.
Then you're all set! You can make changes to your bracket by clicking on it until it locks on Thursday (and yes, there are play-in games before then, but the bracket still doesn't lock until Thursday).
Good luck!!
Posted by Nathan Bransford at 12:05 PM
