The curse of having too much time

And yes! I chose the words "confronted" and "problem" intentionally! I had no idea it was going to be as much of a challenge to write when I had more time than less time.
When I was laid off I had YUGE plans with what I was going to do with my free time. I was going to write! I was going to travel! I was going to go to museums! I was going to blog! I was going to edit people's novels! I was going to job hunt! I was going to be one of those people sitting in a cafe at 2pm on a Tuesday making everyone with a day job wonder "Who has time to sit in a cafe at 2pm on a Tuesday?" I WAS GOING TO BE THAT GUY.
And I did do all of those things! Well. Except the writing part...
Here's the thing I didn't appreciate about being really busy with a day job: you have structure. You have things you must do because of such practical realities like "paying your rent" and "paying adequate attention to people who love you."
Want to write while you have a full time job? Chances are you have two or three choices when you can possibly write. So you better do it then. And when you have time? Better get crackin'.
There's something about being busy that made me commit to writing in the few openings in my schedule whether I wanted to or not. For me, it was the weekends or bust.
When you have all the time in the world? You have endless choice, it's easy to put off writing ("I have time! I can do it later!"), and you have to go out of your way to create structure.
The good news is that I have begun to turn the corner, and have started organizing my day around job hunting, then writing, then leaving some time for other pursuits. I forced myself to create some structure so I wouldn't neglect the writing.
And in the meantime, I'll be that guy making the tourists wonder, "What New Yorker has time to sit in the Rose Room at 2pm on a Tuesday?"
Have you struggled to create structure when you suddenly have time? How did you do it?
This certainly resonates with me. I've been semi-retired for a few years, and when I switched from full-time work, I was sure I'd write ever so much more than I had while working. The opposite seems to have happened. I think I enjoy writing more now than I did while working, but nonetheless I turned out more books while working full time and commuting.
To be fair, I do spend a certain amount of time now correcting people who are wrong on the Internet and changing the world via my brilliant Facebook posts.
Don't have time, so not a problem. Right now, it's weekends or bust, and that has been working well!
Funny thing is I was laid off this summer.I spent a lot of time doing busy work around the house. I fixed a bunch of stuff, cleaned the garage fixed the deck, but didn't write much. The stress and depression of losing my job after 24 years left me spinning. I picked up a little bit of work in my brother's cabinet shop and applied for any job I might be qualified for (and some I wasn't.)
I had so much time on my hands, I literally didn't know what to do. Should I buckle down and write that novel? Should I finish that screenplay? Should I film it? Should I become a blogger or start a YouTube channel? Start a business? I didn't know. So I froze. I had no direction in my life.
This week was different. I had several resume requests and a few interviews. I received three job offers this week. I start my new job tomorrow. A weight has been lifted from my shoulders and I feel like I can write again.
This week is a good example of lacking structure for me. Normally, I have projects waiting in line while I run to meetings or group discussions. Everything gets worked in and completed. But this week, with no meetings, phone calls to return, or discussions to join, I looked forward to completing a couple of projects. Nope. No structure and no calendar to consult, everything falls by the wayside.
Sometimes, it is good to lay back and do nothing. But when it begins to stretch into five days, ug! Okay, now that I've got that off my chest, maybe I can still accomplish what needs doing on Thursday and Friday!
Thanks!
Laid off? Job hunting? Yikes! I've always thought of you as a kind of perpetual motion machine, multi-tasking the work of two or three people. But I'm sure your job hunt will not last long, and the best of luck with it. Meanwhile I look forward to the writing the Rose Room will inspire. Karl Marx changed the world sitting in the great round reading room of the British Museum. Who knows what your sojourns in the Rose Room may produce?
