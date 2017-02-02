Thursday, February 2, 2017
How are you staying productive?
We were already living in an era of distraction, and that was before a polarizing presidential election and breaking news coming at us fast and furious. My social media feeds used to be an eclectic mix of a range of interests. Now? 100% politics.
I keep getting sucked into reading the news, getting into discussions, waiting to see what is going to happen next, and not getting nearly enough writing done.
I've never lived in a time less-suited for quiet concentration. And yet isn't that precisely what we all need right now?
How are you staying productive? Anyone managing to block out the noise? Any tips?
Posted by Nathan Bransford at 12:00 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
5 comments:
I'm a junky for this kind of stuff, the intrigue, etc. But I've felt the need to purposely stay away from it some of the time. Trump is so active, he's creating a sensory denial-of-service attack. I try not to listen to news or go online on the weekends, and I turn off the radio for 10 minute intervals from time-to-time on my long commute.
I'm staying productive by reminding myself that's the only way to make a difference, at least for me.
Should I not respond if the answer is hysterical laughter?
I just finished a big writing project, so this is a natural time for me to take a break. But I'm not rushing into the next project because, at the moment, I feel that political involvement is more important for me. It's what I want to be doing.
Keeping my priorities at the front of my mind with a combo of Bullet Journalling and Zen to Done. And staying off or skimming Facebook. :'(
Post a Comment