Are people persuadable?

One of the things I've found fascinating throughout the election and beyond, is the extent to which people are, or aren't persuadable.
- Is there really such a thing as a swing voter?
- What makes people change their minds?
- What are the lines in the sand that trigger reversals of opinion?
- When we sit around talking about politics with people who disagree with us, are we just wasting our time?
But is this a lost cause?
Quartz recently published an article on the scientific! proven! way to have conversations across party lines. And then an article in The Atlantic posited that instead of being all conversational maybe you really should just call people racist.
Color me a bit skeptical that there's a formula to persuasion. When people are confronted with information that runs counter to their pre-conceived ideas, don't most people tend to double-down? Don't most people decide first with their gut and then back into the evidence?
But people do change their mind, don't they? What happens when they do?
2 comments:
A very good question! I imagine conservatives feel the same about liberals. I'm mostly a libertarian but I can be persuaded, or perhaps dissuaded, but not easily. Any debate or argument with another person parallels a debate within myself as to how much of what I'm hearing I believe. I always imagined that about a third of US voters were conservative, another third liberal, and the last third in between and more persuadable, but that's just a rough guess.
I think people can change their mind, but I think it is often based on their own experiences and not because someone persuaded them. Of course it depends on the person and their emotional intelligence, critical thinking skills, and circle of influence. I'm going to keep trying though. Even if I'm yelling into a windstorm.
