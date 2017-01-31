Tuesday, January 31, 2017
How are you doing?
There's a lot that I've been intending to blog about recently, things related to books, writing, and all the things that used to fill the pixels on these pages. But then I read the news or go on my social feeds, and writing seems like the last thing on anyone's mind.
And in a way, the things I want to write about feel so trivial in comparison to the news every day.
I'll get back to those other topics in the coming days and weeks, but for now, let's start here:
How are you doing?
Maybe you're feeling great about things, maybe you're angry, maybe you're terrified. But it seems like a good time to check in.
Art: Christ in the Storm on the Lake of Galilee by Rembrandt
Posted by Nathan Bransford at 11:41 AM
4 comments:
No longer unspeakably depressed. Just grimly resigned.
I am actually on the hunt to publish books by new Canadian authors, since I will be spending lots more time in Vancouver and possibly establishing Permanent Residency there. I guess that pretty much tells you how I am doing.
Every day the news brings some fresh Hell, it feels like. It's damn difficult to focus any energy on making art when it feels like the whole world is catching fire, but that's when art matters most.
What a question! The left blames the right, the right blames the left. Here we are bounded by our elected officials desires. This world has become such a fast paced, technological illusion of right and wrong. We indulge ourselves with on the spot information. Whether it is merited or inexact we want it instantly. That daily fight of right and wrong no longer consumes me. Only because I have come to realize that there is no right and wrong in the political world, only beliefs. What I believe in is working hard, supporting my family, and enjoying the experiences of life. That is why writing about the trivial things is so essential. It is what makes us, us. That is why today I can say I am great. Thank you!
