Monday, January 30, 2017

10 year blogoversary!!!

The blog circa 2007
Ten years ago today, after dabbling in Myspace for a bit, I signed up nathanbransford.blogspot.com and threw up this post. I don't even really know how people found it in the beginning (this was before Twitter was a thing), but then Miss Snark linked to me one day and things started taking off.

And here we are in 2017! Still going!

Here are some stats from the past ten years:

  • 1,679 posts (read them all here!)
  • 27 posts tagged Monkeys
  • 11 people who were finalists in blog contests went on to be published authors (Stuart Neville! Victoria Schwab! Terry DeHart! Michelle Hodkin! Michelle Davidson Argyle! Joshua McCune! Natalie Whipple! Josin L. McQuein! Jeanne Ryan! Peter Cooper! Travis Erwin!)
  • 150,245 comments (AND HOLY COW I'VE READ EVERY SINGLE ONE)
  • 461,455 pageviews on The Publishing Process in GIF Form (top post of all time)
  • 12,565,254 pageviews overall and counting
Some highlights:
Some of you have been with me from the very beginning, through thick and thin, and all I can say is... 

THANK YOU

Thank you. It's not an exaggeration to say that starting this blog has literally transformed my life. I've met some of my best friends through this blog, it started me on a new career path, I've learned a ton, and it's been incredibly fun along the way.

Here's to ten more years!






