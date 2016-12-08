8th Annual Heifer International Fundraiser!

It's that time of year!
This is the eighth year in a row for our Heifer fundraiser! In a time of so much strife in the world, an organization that tries to alleviate hunger is as important as ever.
Here's how this works. All you have to do is help spread the word by:
1) Leaving a comment on this post (bonus points for sharing it so others hear about Heifer and leave their own comments).
2) Tweet a link to this post (http://bit.ly/2hjJuIC) and include the hashtag #NBHeifer
3) OR even easier, just retweet this tweet:
8th Annual #NBHeifer fundraiser! I'll donate $2 to @Heifer for every comment/RT up to $2k. You can participate too! https://t.co/NJidJjtMCi— Nathan Bransford (@NathanBransford) December 19, 2016
4) OR donate directly by going to this page: https://fundraise.heifer.org/nathanbransford2016
Do one of those things? I'll donate $2.00, up to a max of $2,000.
While you're at it...
5) Click over to other participating blogs at the bottom of this post and leave comments there too
6) Make your own per-comment or tweet pledge and I'll link to you/tweet you!
If you want in on the fun and make a per-comment or tweet pledge on your own just leave a comment with a link to your blog post or tweet announcing your pledge or e-mail it to me and I'll feature it in this post.
Heifer International is an organization that fights hunger by giving families around the world livestock, training, or other assistance that helps improve their livelihood. Heifer has been recognized for its work in Fast Company and Forbes, among other places.
If you have anything to spare this holiday season I hope you'll consider making a donation. Over the past years we have raised over $12,000 together, which is quite something. Here's that link again to donate directly.
Thanks, everyone!
Participating blogs/Twitter handles:
Feeding the people!
Helping out where it is needed once again! Well done, Nathan!
I boosted the signal at my LiveJournal.
And there I was thinking a llama was some kind of Tibetan monk...
Huzzah! Way to keep the good work coming. I'm giving to Mercy Corps and Wikipedia this year ... and now, I think, to Heifer too.
I retweeted this to my tens of devoted followers. It'll go viral just as soon as someone loans me the social media equivalent of 5,000 petri dishes.
Thanks, all!
I will donate something soon. In the meantime, here's a comment for the cause!
I think my family's donated to them in the past, but this year, we sent money to some friends who were going through rough times.
Excellent! Thank you, Nathan, for demonstrating your compassion once again. Truly inspiring.
Thankful, once again, that you do this every year.
