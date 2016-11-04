This week in books 11/4/16

|Photo by me. I'm on Instagram here.
First off, DON'T FORGET TO VOTE.
I'm going to resist getting political here on the advice of my mother and am going to avoid pleading that you don't vote for a certain candidate who I won't name who scares the ever living bejeezus out of me and why don't enough people realize that something like what led to World War II could happen again even in this very country and DO YOU SEE HOW HARD THIS IS FOR ME.
Ahem. I'm not going to do it.
Let's get to the links shall we?
Tuck Everlasting was one of my favorite novels as a kid and it heavily influenced my interest in philosophical science fiction, so I was very sad to see that Natalie Babbitt passed away this week. Author Cynthia Leitich Smith has a roundup of some of the tributes.
The Bronx is home to over 1.5 million people. It's losing its only bookstore.
Many writers love using their iconic composition notebook for their scribbles. Wired has a look at a cool redesign.
The great Emma Watson left copies of Maya Angelou’s Mom and Me and Mom with handwritten notes around the London Underground to help promote her feminist book club.
Author Sarah Letourneau has a great post on character archetypes, complete with quiz!
And finally, lord knows authors have a hard time with how they and their books are perceived, but with perseverance that all can change. I found a lot to like in Sports Illustrated's recent profile of Alex Rodriguez, who has reinvented himself as a top-notch baseball analyst.
Have a great weekend!
7 comments:
So I take it from your opening comments, you'll be voting for President Coin? :)
Thanks for the update. May all our fears be for naught come Wednesday.
Glad you've returned to the blog-o-sphere with these interesting updates on the world of books, Nathan.
About the current political arena: Over here in Australia, we're closely watching the lead up and results of the elections. The States has been a long-time, close ally with Australia, and Australians know that if the States go to war, then so shall we. In fact, whatever effects the States, often effects this country, too.
It's heartening to hear of a thinking person's attitude to the candidates as watching the YouTube videos and reading their comments section are very puzzling, and I can't quite work out what is going on in people's minds. I'm a Christian by faith, but sometimes it appears to me that some of the Christian supporters for the more controversial candidate have gone a bit insane - unless the Satanic Network posing as Christians to discredit the Faith are responsible for posting these videos with outrageous accusations against one candidate and fantastic claims for the other that include mention of being a God-ordained future leader of the free world.
Well, this post isn't controversial at all, is it? Feel free to delete at will.
I don't find Mrs. Clinton very scary at all.
Oh, wait...
Archetype wise, I”m 45% Creative, 32% Intellectual, and 22% Visionary. Which tells me...something...
I love that Emma Watson left copies of that book around London; I wish I had been there and had gotten the book. And the fact that she did that just makes me like her even more and wish that I could be her friend. :)
Bet you wish you advocated harder now... dumbstruck.
Post a Comment