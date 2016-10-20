Your handy NaNoWriMo prep

Yes, your favorite annual
Are you ready? You sure?
Here are some links that may help.
If you prefer your advice in the free form (as in, it doesn't cost anything), here are some links to get you started:
Getting Started
- How to write a novel (overview)
- How to choose an idea
- How to get started writing a novel
- How to return to writing after a long break
- Do you have a plot?
- Is your premise an archetype or a cliche?
- Why you shouldn't chase trends
- Consider starting a Series Bible
- How to find a writing style that works for you
- How to craft a great voice
- What is pacing?
- How to flesh out a character
- Seven keys to writing good dialogue
- What makes a great setting
- Character and plot are inseparable
- Editing as you go
Staying Sane
- 10 Commandments for the Happy Writer
- How to deal with new book jitters
- Five ways to stay motivated
- How to get over writers' block
- The perils of overconfidence
- How to keep writing when the s*** hits the fan
- How to deal with frustration
- The solution to every writing problem that has ever existed
- You Tell Me responses: How do you deal with the "Am I Crazies?"
- You Tell Me responses: How do you deal with writing burnout?
- Writing Advice Database
- FAQs
- You Tell Me responses: What is the best writing advice you've received?
Thanks for the links! I first participated in NaNoWriMo back in '06 and have only missed out on taking part twice. I'm on the fence about NaNo this year, and I'm considering going at it as a "rebel" by using a novel I'm currently working on and just trying to add 50,000 to it. Till then, time to check out some links!
