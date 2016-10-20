Nathan Bransford, Author


Thursday, October 20, 2016

Your handy NaNoWriMo prep

It is almost upon us!

Yes, your favorite annual torture device writing festival is nearly upon us, where thousands of intrepid novelists will set aside November cheer in favor of tearing up their laptops in an effort to write a novel in just one month. It's called NaNoWriMo, and it's quite something.

Are you ready? You sure?

Here are some links that may help.

First off, all of my best tips are written up all nice and polished-like in my guide to writing a novel, otherwise known as How to Write a Novel: 47 Rules for Writing a Stupendously Awesome Novel You Will Love Forever.  (That link is to Amazon but it's available in All The Usual Places online.)

If you prefer your advice in the free form (as in, it doesn't cost anything), here are some links to get you started:

Getting Started

Style and Voice


Staying Sane

Resources

And don't forget, once you're done with that draft, I'm available for edits and consultations.






Posted by Nathan Bransford at 12:00 PM
Labels: , ,

1 comments:

Caitlin Lane said...

Thanks for the links! I first participated in NaNoWriMo back in '06 and have only missed out on taking part twice. I'm on the fence about NaNo this year, and I'm considering going at it as a "rebel" by using a novel I'm currently working on and just trying to add 50,000 to it. Till then, time to check out some links!

October 21, 2016 at 12:09 PM

Post a Comment

