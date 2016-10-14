I'm back! (And available for editing and consulting)

Howdy strangers!
A lot has happened in the past few months. I'm no longer working for the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates and now, shorn of my four hours of commuting every day, I am eminently available for:
- Manuscript editing
- Query critiques
- Partial critiques and consultations
- Developmental editing
- Brainstorming
- Social media consulting
- Random side projects
- Job offers
- You name it
Just shoot me a note at nathan@nathanbransford.com and we can discuss further.
This is a super interesting time for me, as I've never had such an extended gift of time. I've always jumped from one job to the next, cramming writing into nooks and crannies. I'm not totally sure what's next, but it's exciting to have some time to figure it all out.
I'm hoping to spend more time around these parts, write more, see where the world takes me, and craft some grand ambitions.
Let's chat!
Art: Wanderer Above the Sea of Fog by Caspar David Friedrich
24 comments:
Wonderful news!
Do you accept clients from Canada in regards to mss editing, bouncing ideas?
Wow, that was some commute, Nathan. Nice to know you're around. I'm sure you'll be busy before you know it, so enjoy your reflections.
Have a pleasant weekend!
I'm soooooo glad you are back, Nathan. I need you. Desperately! Check your inbox. I just emailed you.
Yay! We missed you!
Welcome back!
This is like wandering into a house you used to live in and finding that all your friends have already come to visit.
Wonderful! Some of the best writing advice I ever got was here on your blog!
Keisha-
Yes, I do!
Quote: "I've always jumped from one job to the next, cramming writing into nooks and crannies"
Ah, you've answered your question. Until those paying jobs come along, fill every nook and cranny with your writing. That's why I tell friends that in today's job market they always need a job of their own they can fall back on.
I imagine getting rid of those 4 hours of commuting must be amazing. Can't wait to see how this new period of time goes for you!
I've missed you and your posts, Mr. Former Agent Man.
Welcome back to the fight.
:-)
Allbest,
T
Can you orchestrate meetings with literary agents?
Alex-
If I believe the work is a match for one or more of my contacts I may facilitate some introductions, but I can't guarantee that from the outset.
Good for you!
Welcome back! Hedge funds' loss is publishing's (re)gain!
Awesome to see you back! You are such an inspiration to the writing world and it's definitely reassuring to know you're in our corner. Some of the best writing advice has come from your blog! Hope all is well with you!
Welcome back, Nathan! I didn't even know you were working for a hedge fund. When did you leave CNET?
Meghan-
Ha - left CNET for Freelancers Union three years ago, left Freelancers for Bridgewater a year and a half ago. Time flies!
It's good to have a plan. Four hours might seem like a lot, but stuff has a way of finding those four hours and filling it unless you have a plan.
Still, long commutes suck (His Grace has one for the next 18 months), especially if you're driving.
I once had an hour commute to my full-time day job. Spend that time on the bus writing. Finished an entire novel draft that way.
Welcome back Nathan! So glad you're back in the writing world. I'm looking forward to hearing all about what you'll do next. :-)
Welcome back! So good to hear from you! I didn't even know about the hedge fund either. It sounds like you've got exciting things brewing. Great to have you back!
BTW: I love that picture. It's one of my favorite. :)
I love your blog I'm so glad your back and not commuting!
Welcome back!!! <3
