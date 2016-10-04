Monday, October 24, 2016
4 tips for extroverted writers
One of the hallmarks of introversion is, seemingly, writing, clicking on, and sharing on articles about introversion.
To wit:
AND THAT'S JUST BUZZFEED!!
Now that I have the introverts all frantically clicking on the above links, gather 'round my fellow extroverts.
Yes, we live in a society that tends to normalize extroversion, and we should be respectful of our introverted compatriots.
But things aren't always easy for extroverts either! Especially when you get your energy from other people and have somehow chosen a hobby that, by definition, is solitary and necessitates time alone in one's own head.
Extroverts, you really can control that stir-craziness and write and finish a novel.
Here are some tips for writing while extroverted:
Find a writing buddy
I get some of my best writing done when sitting across from someone who is also writing. Why? I feel like I'm being social and can take the occasional break to talk to someone, but I can mostly focus on getting some writing done.
This may require some trial and error. You need someone whose distraction-per-hour ratio is similar to yours, and you will need an approved bat-signal for requesting permission to speak.
But a great writing buddy will keep you happy and productive.
Write with noise
If you can't find a writing buddy, you may need some low-level noise to keep the walls from feeling like they're closing in.
I highly recommend soccer. It's the right level of dialogue, and you can always tell by the inflection of the announcers' voice when something exciting is going to happen.
Otherwise, maybe music, news, or what have you.
Get out of your house
Yes, it's temping to embrace what's convenient, and that often means writing on your couch in your pajamas. But if you turn writing into an outing, you'll feel less cooped up, and you may meet some people on top of it.
Go to a cafe, go the park... do it.
Control your schedule
Writing means saying no to plans when you should be writing. This can be very hard for extroverted writers, as we find social engagements highly tempting and distraction. The FOMO is real.
Make sure you have something fun planned for the end of a long writing day so you don't feel as trapped.
What say you, writing extroverts? Any tips that helps you get your quiet work done?
Art: Luncheon of the Boating Party by Pierre-Auguste Renoir
