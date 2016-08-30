Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Happy pub day to Tahereh Mafi and Furthermore!
It seems like just yesterday when Tahereh Mafi was the aspiring author behind the wildly inventive publishing blog Querypolitan, but now, several years later, she's the NY Times bestselling author of the Shatter Me series, a fashion icon, and is set to launch a wildly inventive new middle grade series with Furthermore.
Furthermore has already received starred reviews from Kirkus and Publishers Weekly, and if that's not enough, Tahereh is set to appear on the Late Show with Seth Myers. I know!!
Congrats to my brilliant and wonderful friend Tahereh and hey, what are you waiting for, go get Furthermore.
Posted by Nathan Bransford at 12:00 PM
3 comments:
That's very cool. Congrats to the one of the most stylish authors out there!
Congrats. I plan to get my copy but right now I have other books before it.
Congrats Tahereh!
