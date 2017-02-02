Thursday, February 2, 2017
How are you staying productive?
We were already living in an era of distraction, and that was before a polarizing presidential election and breaking news coming at us fast and furious. My social media feeds used to be an eclectic mix of a range of interests. Now? 100% politics.
I keep getting sucked into reading the news, getting into discussions, waiting to see what is going to happen next, and not getting nearly enough writing done.
I've never lived in a time less-suited for quiet concentration. And yet isn't that precisely what we all need right now?
How are you staying productive? Anyone managing to block out the noise? Any tips?
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
How are you doing?
There's a lot that I've been intending to blog about recently, things related to books, writing, and all the things that used to fill the pixels on these pages. But then I read the news or go on my social feeds, and writing seems like the last thing on anyone's mind.
And in a way, the things I want to write about feel so trivial in comparison to the news every day.
I'll get back to those other topics in the coming days and weeks, but for now, let's start here:
How are you doing?
Maybe you're feeling great about things, maybe you're angry, maybe you're terrified. But it seems like a good time to check in.
Art: Christ in the Storm on the Lake of Galilee by Rembrandt
Monday, January 30, 2017
10 year blogoversary!!!
|The blog circa 2007
And here we are in 2017! Still going!
Here are some stats from the past ten years:
- 1,679 posts (read them all here!)
- 27 posts tagged Monkeys
- 11 people who were finalists in blog contests went on to be published authors (Stuart Neville! Victoria Schwab! Terry DeHart! Michelle Hodkin! Michelle Davidson Argyle! Joshua McCune! Natalie Whipple! Josin L. McQuein! Jeanne Ryan! Peter Cooper! Travis Erwin!)
- 150,245 comments (AND HOLY COW I'VE READ EVERY SINGLE ONE)
- 461,455 pageviews on The Publishing Process in GIF Form (top post of all time)
- 12,565,254 pageviews overall and counting
Some highlights:
- Be An Agent for a Day
- The Surprisingly Essential First Page Challenge (reading 664 of these nearly broke me)
- Confessing I had secretly been writing a novel and had a book deal
- Announcing that I was leaving publishing (bittersweet!)
- The 1,000th post, with a giveaway to the 1,000th commenter (this was hilarious to experience in realtime)
Some of you have been with me from the very beginning, through thick and thin, and all I can say is...
THANK YOU.
Thank you. It's not an exaggeration to say that starting this blog has literally transformed my life. I've met some of my best friends through this blog, it started me on a new career path, I've learned a ton, and it's been incredibly fun along the way.
Here's to ten more years!
Sunday, January 29, 2017
The Mother of Exiles
Unless you are Native American, if you live in the United States you are either descended from immigrants or are an immigrant yourself. And unless you are, say, purely descended from the inhabitants of the Mayflower, at one time or another you or your ancestors were probably unfairly maligned, feared, discriminated against, or even openly persecuted for being outsiders. A good number of our forebears were either brought here against their will or were fleeing atrocities overseas.
The Statue of Liberty was a gift from France to commemorate the end of slavery and the centennial of the American democratic experiment. To help raise money for the base of the statue, Emma Lazarus, the daughter of Jewish immigrants from Germany and Portugal, wrote a poem contrasting the ancient Colossus of Rhodes, which she likened to a giant conquerer, with the "Mother of Exiles":
Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,
With conquering limbs astride from land to land;
Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand
A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame
Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name
Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand
Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command
The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.
"Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!" cries sheWe, as Americans, have fallen short of these ideals time and again, most commonly because of misplaced fear. For just one example from many, in the days after Holocaust Remembrance Day, it's worth remembering that we turned away thousands of Jewish refugees, many of whom were ultimately killed by the Nazis, because of misguided fear that they were Nazi spies.
With silent lips. "Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"
If only we were all as brave as the immigrants and refugees who left everything behind for the beacon of liberty.
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Why writing is like the pyramids
One of my high school English teachers (shout to Mr. Winthrop!) once said that the books we were going to read that year were on par with humankind's greatest achievements in any sphere, including the pyramids.
I was reminded of this comparison when I recently traveled to Teotihuacan in Mexico and climbed the Pyramid of the Sun. Not only are great novels truly singular achievements, but my trip got me thinking about the extent to which writing a novel is... sort of like building a pyramid.
You work so hard for so long... and that's just to finish the base
The base of the Pyramid of the Sun is so big (see above) you can't even really get it into one photo unless you are very, very far away. It's 720 feet long and 760 feet wide!
Can you imagine the immense amount of work it took just to do the first layer?? It must have felt amazing to begin such a lofty promise... and then it took a ton of work... and when that first layer was done, they must have known they had an incredibly long way to go.
And that reminded me of the first 50-75 pages of a novel. You're psyched! You're going to write the greatest novel of all time! And then you get started. And it takes so much work. And even when you get that initial base going, it almost feels impossible how much is still yet to be written.
Everything is building toward the point of the pyramid
All of those stones, all that work, builds on itself toward the capstone on top. Or, I guess in the case of Teotihuacan, the altar, since the top is flat.
In your novel, it's all about that climax. Every metaphorical stone you put in place should lead to a very satisfying conclusion. Sure, maybe people will notice the sides of the pyramid, but their eyes are always going to go upward.
Finishing is deceptively hard
One of the best things about finishing the first layer is that no other layer will be as big and wide. Every layer after that is going to require fewer stones. But... the farther you go, the higher you have to lift.
This reminds me of ending a novel. On the one hand, you're so close! You can see the end! You're really going to finish the novel!
But in reality, it's so hard to get that ending just right. With all of the different plot threads unfolding, every chapter toward the end feels far more difficult.
Sacrifices will be made
Many of the Mesoamerican pyramids were consecrated with human sacrifice. In the case of the Aztec Templo Mayor, those may have numbered somewhere in the thousands.
And yes. You and those around you will make sacrifices along the way.
But when you're done, you'll have something to marvel at forever.
Monday, January 9, 2017
The past few weeks in books 1/9/17
|Hi! I've been traveling. Also I'm on Instagram here: @nathanbransford
So. Where were we?
Thank you for bearing with some quietness on the blog front as I traveled around the holidays and restocked my zombie-proof survival bunker for the year ahead. (Just kidding. But then again maybe I should have...)
I have a Pyramid of the Sun-sized collection of links for you. Let's get to it!
So that HBO show Westworld came and went and we haven't even really talked about it have we? What did you think?? Have you figured out who the Hosts are amongst your friends and family? Do tell in the comments. Meanwhile, Writers Digest used the show as inspiration to talk about how the idea of Cornerstones are useful when thinking about your fictional characters.
Goodreads revealed its Readers' Choice Awards in several categories. Congrats to all the winners!
If you had Patti Smith on your "Who will accept Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize for Literature" Bingo card, congrats, you win!
In "Um how did they get a book deal again" news, there was quite a controversy in December over the book Bad Little Children's Books, which was a compendium of (invented) offensive children's book covers, which Claire Fallon at HuffPo rightly called out as indeed offensive but also unfunny.
And this other unfortunate person that the media for some reason insists on calling a "right wing provocateur" got a book deal from Simon & Schuster sparking some talk of a boycott but frankly I don't want to give said individual any more publicity than he has already received and think silence would be a better punishment so yeah NO LINK FOR YOU.
In other news, Fight Club (the novel, not necessarily the movie) is being embraced by people who seem not to be grasping its message, even as it appears more relevant than ever.
Alan Burdick has a great rumination on time in The New Yorker.
Dominique Matti has a great rumination on self-publishing while broke on Medium.
And speaking of self-publishing while broke, Maria Konnikova wrote a great article on the secret formula of resilience, which has what I think is an important message for writers. In a study of resilient kids, the ones who succeeded embraced as much control as possible over their destiny.
And speaking of articles that aren't about writing that still reminded me of writing, the band OK Go reflected on what made their viral videos go viral.
New interesting blog alert! My mom pointed me to this blog about a woman who is pursuing a dream of opening a bed & breakfast and blogging about her reflections along the way.
This probably deserves its own post, but Buzzfeed's Tasty cookbook was sold exclusively through a single site... and it's one of the bestselling cookbooks of the year.
And you know that old maxim "show don't tell?" Well, that goes for queries too.
In books and politics news, Sophie McKeand writes about the serious question facing writers today: speak up or be silent? (via Julia Forster). And there was another post over at LitReactor that took the opposite tack and suggested being silent about politics, which generated quite the discussion on Twitter, but that post appears to be no more.
And in politics-politics news, certain members of the far right have been expelled from Twitter. This is where some of them are going.
Ta-Nehisi Coates reflected on what it meant to have a black president.
With all that has happened these past few years, have we given up on tech optimism?
And still struggling to make sense of what happened in 2016? Here are some psychological studies that help explain the election.
No Comment! of! the! Week! as I have not been posting consistently, but do keep those comments coming for future awards purposes!
And finally, in what may be the most important article of 2016, if not the decade, io9 reflects on what Jones the cat is thinking in these incredible Alien promotional posters.
Have a great week!
Monday, December 19, 2016
8th Annual Heifer International Fundraiser!
It's that time of year!
This is the eighth year in a row for our Heifer fundraiser! In a time of so much strife in the world, an organization that tries to alleviate hunger is as important as ever.
Here's how this works. All you have to do is help spread the word by:
1) Leaving a comment on this post (bonus points for sharing it so others hear about Heifer and leave their own comments).
2) Tweet a link to this post (http://bit.ly/2hjJuIC) and include the hashtag #NBHeifer
3) OR even easier, just retweet this tweet:
8th Annual #NBHeifer fundraiser! I'll donate $2 to @Heifer for every comment/RT up to $2k. You can participate too! https://t.co/NJidJjtMCi— Nathan Bransford (@NathanBransford) December 19, 2016
4) OR donate directly by going to this page: https://fundraise.heifer.org/nathanbransford2016
Do one of those things? I'll donate $2.00, up to a max of $2,000.
While you're at it...
5) Click over to other participating blogs at the bottom of this post and leave comments there too
6) Make your own per-comment or tweet pledge and I'll link to you/tweet you!
If you want in on the fun and make a per-comment or tweet pledge on your own just leave a comment with a link to your blog post or tweet announcing your pledge or e-mail it to me and I'll feature it in this post.
Heifer International is an organization that fights hunger by giving families around the world livestock, training, or other assistance that helps improve their livelihood. Heifer has been recognized for its work in Fast Company and Forbes, among other places.
If you have anything to spare this holiday season I hope you'll consider making a donation. Over the past years we have raised over $12,000 together, which is quite something. Here's that link again to donate directly.
Thanks, everyone!
Participating blogs/Twitter handles:
YOUR BLOG HERE
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
What is your favorite bookstore?
|Photo by me in Aardvark Books, San Francisco
We can do better than seven can't we? What is your favorite bookstore and why?
While I'm on record as an e-book aficionado, when I do want to buy a paper book for myself or as a gift, I go out of my way to shop at local bookstores. And I have plenty of love and nostalgia for bookstores. I still think they're going to persist in the e-book era.
Favorite bookstore is a tough choice for me. As an author, I'm so thankful for BookCourt and Books Inc Opera Plaza for hosting me for some memorable events. I loved my pilgrimages to storied bookstores like Shakespeare & Co in Paris and Powell's in Portland.
But for sheer influence I'd have to go with Bloomsbury Books in Ashland, Oregon. My family used to go to the Shakespeare Festival every summer and we'd make multiple trips to Bloomsbury, where the staff introduced me to David Eddings and all kinds of other authors.
What about you?
Monday, December 5, 2016
Will you ever buy mostly e-books? The results! (2016)
For the 10th consecutive year, I asked people if they could see themselves going mostly paper free.
We seem to have settled into a bit of an equilibrium. Ever since 2011, the number of e-book aficionados has hovered between 44% and 49%, but last year there was anomalous reversal down to 40.5%. Interestingly, this year's bump back to 47.1% was mainly driven by people coming off of the fence and choosing the "maybe" and "I don't know" options in fewer numbers.
With all the usual caveats (unscientific poll, different sample sizes and audiences), here are the people who welcome their coming e-book overlords:
2007: 7% (!)
2008: 11%
2009: 19%
2010: 32%
2011: 47%
2012: 47%
2013: 49%
2014: 44%
2015: 40.5%
2016: 47.1%
And here are the paper dead-enders who will go down swinging for their paper books:
2007: 49%
2008: 45%
2009: 37%
2010: 30%
2011: 25%
2012: 25%
2013: 25%
2014: 28%
2015: 38.6%
2016: 37.8%
What do you make of these results? Are we locked in a stalemate? What would be a potential game-changer?
Friday, December 2, 2016
This week in books (and politics) 12/2/16
|Photo by me. Follow me on Instagram! @nathanbransford
First up, if you haven't already voted in the 10th annual e-book poll, pray get thee to the post to vote! I'll reveal the results early next week and compare to the past polls.
Meanwhile, links galore:
It's December (um wait a second it's December???), which means it's best-of-the-year season. Kicking things off is the New York Times, with their ten favorite books of the year, and Amazon with the best children's books of the year.
Indie bookstore expansion alert! Congrats to the fantastic Greenlight, and here's rooting for more similar success stories.
How much income has J.K. Rowling seen from her books and movies and plays and theme parks? Um. Well. A lot.
Speaking of which, reasearchers have quantified what made us love Harry Potter (and other types of archetypal stories).
The Times had a conversation with novelist and now officially fashion-icon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie about beauty and feminism in Our Modern Era.
Jennifer Hubbard talks about heroes, real and fictional.
In publishing advice news, BookEnds reminds us that publishing is not a business for the impatient, and warns against the potential downsides of querying two books at once. And editor Melissa Manlove talks about the elements of a good picture book.
What's this I see? A rumination on the similarities between writing and chess? I clicked so fast.
Writing an acknowledgments section is the best part of writing a book. Here's a handy checklist.
And lord knows it's difficult these days to avoid distractions. Here's what Medium founder Ev Williams has to say about keeping a schedule, which has great paralells for the writers out there.
In political news, an interesting look at how publishers are scrambling to make sense of Trump's victory and readjusting to the new landscape.
There have been a ton of articles about the importance of empathy and the lack thereof. GigaOm founder Om Malik makes a convincing case that Silicon Valley has a lot of soul-searching to do.
I enjoyed this post on how designers can resist what's to come.
Trump supporters, you've been a little quiet on my line in the sand post. (Except for Jerry, thanks Jerry!)
And this article is very long, but for my money this is the best post-election recap I've read. The essence? With an election this close, everything mattered.
Trump supporters, you've been a little quiet on my line in the sand post. (Except for Jerry, thanks Jerry!)
And this article is very long, but for my money this is the best post-election recap I've read. The essence? With an election this close, everything mattered.
Comment! of! the! week! goes to ABC, who nicely articulates how dominant the election has been in many of our brains:
What is happening in this country is going to be too difficult to separate from everyday existence, including writing. Heck, I'm already considering how it is/will impact what I write next. This presidential election is making it hard to sleep, it's causing me more back tension than I already have, and (as a therapist) it informs many of the discussions I have been having with clients--even those who couldn't yet vote. It's in the water and the air and the food!And finally, I've been hearing a lot of people talk about how maybe things won't be so bad. This New Yorker cartoon was some necessary gallows humor.
Have a great weekend!
